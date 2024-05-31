OSU Extension Clinton Co. offering fence building workshop

Are you a landowner who needs to build fence for livestock? Maybe you are considering which type of fencing will work best for your livestock operation and plan on building it yourself. Next month, June 25, OSU Extension Clinton County is offering a fence building workshop that will help you with these considerations.

With the cost of fencing materials, it is important that your fence lasts and serves its purpose for years to come, so building the proper braces are crucial in fence longevity. Not only are permanent fences important on the farm, but temporary fences for intensive grazing can be important for managing pasture health. This program will also share available NRCS cost share programs and which stipulations are required for these programs.

Topics & Speakers:

Drew DeMatteo: NRCS Resources Conservationist- Following NRCS Fencing Standards to Qualify for Cost Share Programs.

Ted Wiseman: OSU Extension Educator & Assistant Professor, Perry County: Permanent Fence Building Techniques.

Brooks Warner, OSU Extension Educator, Clinton County: Subdividing Pastures with Temporary Fence for Intensive Grazing Strategies.

Date: June 25

Time: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Location: Wilmington College Academic Farm, 1594 Fife Ave, Wilmington

Cost: $10

*Cash or check accepted.

A boxed meal will be provided.

Please register by calling the Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901 or email [email protected] by Friday, June 21.