Reception for NCAA champion Gabby Woods June 15 at Elks Lodge

Gabby Woods kisses the NCAA Division II national championship women’s golf trophy. (Photo by Meredith Wipper)

A reception for national champion golfer Gabby Woods will be held June 15 at the Elks Lodge No. 797.

The reception is open to the public. Woods, the Clinton-Massie High School graduate, recently won the NCAA Division II women’s golf individual national championship.

The University of Findlay golfer won the title in Florida and will have her national championship trophy on display, along with other trophies and rings from her collegiate playing career.

The reception is set for 3 to 6 p.m. June 15. Food and drink will be available.