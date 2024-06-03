Boatman talks design, marketing at English Club meeting

Molly Boatman, a local hybrid designer, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Clinton County English Club. Submitted photo

The May 3 meeting of the Clinton County English Club was held in the McCoy’s small party room. Seventeen members and two guests were welcomed by hostesses Jane Walker and Jean Singleton. Tables were decorated with spring plant centerpieces, placemats and napkins.

President Carolyn Horan called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and Sharon Breckel delivered the blessing. The buffet luncheon and dessert was enjoyed by all attending.

Jean Singleton introduced guest speaker, Molly Boatman, a local hybrid designer. She is a creative force with a passion for serving her community. A 2017 graduate of the Modern College of Design, Boatman is now the owner of Molly Boatman Dot Com, providing diverse design and marketing services, catering to both local brands and nationwide corporations.

She is also a two time “Poetic Visions of Mackinac” exhibitor and 2023 Best of Show winner. Her artistic abilities span print, digital, web, illustration, and most popularly photography, with her works featured in several locations across multiple states. Boatman graciously presented each attendee with a flower photograph card.

Roll call was answered by favorite flower.

The next meeting will be June 7 at McCoy’s, with Nancy Jones and Sharon Breckel serving as hostesses.