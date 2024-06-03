BPD holds popular ‘Cones with Cops’ event

The Blanchester Police Department’s “Cones with Cops” event was recently held at Blanchester United Dairy Farmers. UDF donated ice cream for the kids who attended. The first event was held in October, and the latest event was held to celebrate the last day of school. Pictured are: BPD Chief Houghton, Det. Jeffers, Sgt. Petrey, and Officer Robinson with Brantley Campbell, Sawyer Campbell, Magnolia Campbell, Madison Durham, Hunter McLemore, Lillian McLemore, Caden McLemore, Alex McLemore, Carson Buescher, and Dominic Buescher.

Submitted photo