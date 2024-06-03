Chamber to host Lunch & Learn on June 10

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Lunch & Learn on Monday, June 10 in partnership with local food and travel blogger, Heather Johnson with Food Hussy LLC, to discuss “Creating Powerful Social Media Content.”

The event is open to the entire business community, according to a news release. Registration is required by Thursday, June 6. Click the registration link, or contact 937-382-2737 or [email protected] to reserve your spot today.

The Food Hussy is a successful food and travel blogger based in Clinton County. What started in 2008 with restaurant reviews in Cincinnati has since expanded to recipes, road trips, DIY projects – all the way to being the winner of Guy’s Grocery Games (Aug 2022). Johnson will be teaching the ins and outs of content creation and social media engagement. This informative and interactive session will be perfect for businesses of all sizes and social media comfort levels, according to the release.

Lunch will be provided and begins at 11:30 a.m., with the educational presentation running from 12 to 1 p.m. The event will be held at Kava Haus, front meeting room, 187 E. Locust St., downtown Wilmington. Fees are $10 per person for Chamber members, and $15 per person for non-members.

Learn more at www.wccchamber.com or 937-382-2737.