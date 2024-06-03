City announces gas line repairs on E. Locust St.

The City of Wilmington announced that CenterPoint Energy has begun gas line repairs and replacement performed by Miller Pipeline on East Locust Street between North Wall Street and North Walnut Street.

The construction will last for approximately four weeks, weather permitting. During the construction, lane closures and traffic control measures will be in place and may change frequently.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382‑6509.