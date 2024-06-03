EC/Great Oaks FFA chapter holds end-of-year activities

Members of East Clinton Great Oaks FFA participated in the Adopt-A-Highway program. Submitted photo

The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter held its Agriculture Elementary Day on Tuesday May 14.

Members of the chapter presented posters on different safety areas in agriculture. Officers and members taught the students about animal safety, chemical safety, food safety, and equipment safety. Many members of the chapter participated by bringing their animals to share with the children. These animals included a miniature horse, calves, goats, a tortoise, rabbits, and many others.

Nine members also participated in the Adopt-A-Highway program. This program helps clear the roadsides of trash and debris. Members then finished their day at the end of the year FFA cookout meeting. Lots of food and games were provided. FFA thanked Cherrybend for hosting the meeting.