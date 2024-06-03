Dear Editor:

I am deeply troubled by the conviction of former President Trump in New York. This trial feels like a political attack rather than a fair process, setting a worrying precedent.

Senator Sherrod Brown’s silence is disappointing. He claims to stand for Ohioans but remains quiet while our justice system is manipulated. Brown should rescind his endorsement of President Biden and stand for justice.

Biden promised unity but has only driven us apart. His weak stance on global issues, soaring inflation, and failure to secure our southern border hurt everyday Americans. Instead of solving real problems, Biden uses divisive rhetoric.

Ohio needs leaders who genuinely care about our struggles and fight for our interests. We deserve representatives who uphold justice and the rule of law. This November, I urge Ohioans to support candidates like Bernie Moreno who will bring real leadership and accountability.

Tim Inwood

Wilmington