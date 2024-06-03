WHS grad awarded scholarship at Jefferson Alumni in Adams Co.

Adriana Heninger

Clinton County resident, Adriana Heninger, was a recipient of a $1,000 Armstrong Memorial Scholarship, according to a news release.

Thanks to the generosity of so many alumni and family members, and to the vision of Ron Lykins and his late wife, Ruth, since 2003, the Jefferson alumni in Blue Creek in Adams County has awarded 171 scholarships to graduating seniors. On May 25, 17 $1,000 scholarships were presented. Two new scholarships were added in 2024: The Heinz Phipps Memorial Scholarship and the May Family Scholarship.

In 2024, there were eight Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships awarded in memory of these two former teachers who were also JHS graduates. Two of these scholarships were funded by Ron Lykins class of ‘59 and six were funded by Armstrong family members.

Adriana is a graduate of Wilmington High School and chose Laurel Oaks Career Center for her junior and senior years. While at Wilmington High School, she took high school math in middle school and was in the choir. She competed in the Ohio Music Education Association contest as a soloist and received a 1 rating.

At Laurel Oaks, she became certified in first aid, CPR, and several other courses required by the Early Childhood Program. She has volunteered at the Clinton County Early Childhood Center in the infant room and has helped with VBS and weekly in the fourth grade room at her church. Adriana works part-time at a fast food restaurant. Her career choice was greatly influenced by an intervention specialist in elementary school. She plans to go to Wright State University in education to become an intervention specialist. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Phyllis Keiber Terrell, class of ’63.

If you would like to contribute to the Jefferson Alumni Scholarship program in memory of or in honor of someone, send donations to Linda Stepp, secretary/treasurer, at 13370 State Route 136, Winchester, Ohio, to help continue the program. Scholarship recipients must be a direct descendent of a Jefferson High School graduate and applications are due each year the last Friday in April.