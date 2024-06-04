26th annual Adaptive Golf Clinic for golfers with physical disabilities, therapists set for June 28

The RJ Rosenberg golf clinic

CINCINNATI – R.J. Rosenberg Orthopedic Lab is offering its annual free instructional adaptive golf clinic for people with physical disabilities June 28, at the Meadow Links Golf Course & Academy Driving Range at Winton Woods, 10999 Mill Road, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch.

The free clinic is open to people with physical disabilities, including amputees and wheelchair users, as well as physical therapists, rehabilitation professionals, and golf instructors who want to learn about adaptive golf techniques and equipment.

“Golf is a sport anyone can play, regardless of disability, skill, or age,” said Ryan Spill, CP/L, Clinical Director of R.J. Rosenberg Orthopedic Lab. “This clinic will allow our staff to explain and show how golf can help one’s physical and mental health by improving flexibility, enhancing balance, and heightening mood while enjoying being out in the fresh air.”

Space is limited and registration is required. To register or for more information, call R.J. Rosenberg Orthopedic Lab at 513-221-7200.