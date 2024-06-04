Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Booklovers to hold meeting

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 6. The book the group will be discussing is “Hornet Flight” by Ken Follett. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Martinsville HS Alumni to hold annual dinner meeting

The Martinsville High School Alumni Association will hold its Annual Dinner Meeting on Saturday, June 8, at the Clinton County AgingUp Community Center. All graduates and all who were Martinsville students for part of their education are invited and urged to attend. The classes of 1949, 1954, 1959, and “1964-not” (consolidation forced them to spend their senior year at Wilmington HS) will be honored this year. Social hour will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the meeting and then dinner at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to register, please call Janet Williams Stanforth at (937) 383-0691 or (937) 725-5366.

Lynchburg/Lynchburg-Clay alumni to hold banquet

The Lynchburg and Lynchburg-Clay Alumni Association will hold its Alumni Banquet on Saturday evening, June 8, at the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School. The meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., but a time for touring the buildings and athletic facilities, reviewing school history, and socializing will be held from 4:30 until 6:30. All Lynchburg High School and Lynchburg-Clay High School graduates and former students are invited. The cost is $25 per person and will feature a catered meal and an outstanding evening of entertainment and reminiscing. For more information and reservations, contact alumni treasurer Zane Walker at 937-205-2605, alumni secretary Cathy Griffith at 513-309-8107, alumni president Jim Faust at 937-288-2235, or past president, Bob Pittser at 937 725-2821.

Wilmington community blood drive to be held

Community members can help boost the summer blood supply by donating at the Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, June 12 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at CMH Regional Health System, 610 West Main St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paycor Stadium.

Cowan Lake Family Fishing Day to be held

The community is invited to the annual Family Fishing Day at the Cowan Lake Youth Fishing Pond, located on the south side of the lake off of Yankee Road. The event will be held on Father’s Day Weekend, Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. No fishing licenses are required for this weekend. Fishing poles and bait will be provided for those who can’t bring their own. There will be a First Cast Fishing workshop for kids aged 6 to 15. Kids who complete the four workshop stations will receive a free rod and reel combo and a kids’ meal voucher for Poppy’s Hot Dogs and More food truck (limited quantities available). Those who catch a tagged catfish will receive $25 in Poppy’s Food Truck vouchers. Breakfast sandwiches will be available starting at 9 a.m.

Clarksville-Vernon alumni dinner meeting to be held

The 129th Clarksville Alumni Dinner Meeting will be held on June 15 at the WSB Clinton County Aging Up Community Center at 789 Nelson Road, Wilmington. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with social hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $17.50. Everyone who has had an association with Clarksville Vernon School is welcome to attend. Clinton-Massie graduates are also invited. Bring school pictures, play programs, music certificates, sports letters, and other memorabilia to share with others. Please send payment of $17.50 per person by June 7 to: Joyce Peters, Apt. 100, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177. Please contact Joyce at 937-218-3041 if you have questions.

WHS Class of 1959 plans 65th reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1959 is planning a 65th reunion on July 25. A luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Kava Haus, located at 187 E. Locust St. (formerly Marsh Funeral Home). For further information, contact Nancy Vandervort Kelly at 937-486-4551.