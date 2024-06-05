Acclaimed country music artist to play in Clinton County this summer

Sean Poole Courtesy photo

Sean Poole, an independent country music artist from Greenfield, will be playing at the Clinton County Summer Concert Series and the Clinton County Fair this summer.

Poole was nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year and Vocalist of the Year for Traditional and Classic Country for the 10th-annual Josie Music Awards that will be held at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 27.

For the Red Carpet International Awards, he was nominated for Country Voice of the Year, Country Cover Song of the Year, Traditional Cover Song, Christmas Cover Song, and Gospel Cover Song.

Both of the award ceremonies are designed to honor independent musicians.

“I feel honored to be nominated again this year for the International Red Carpet Awards and the Josie Music Awards, especially to be nominated as the Emerging Artist of the Year,” said Poole.

Poole, who performs both with his band Buckin’ Krazy and solo, has 94 shows booked for this year so far. He performs in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

He has released two albums and won a Fair Play Country Music Red Carpet International Award last year. He is a member of the Country Music Association, and he has recorded original songs with producer David Huff that will be released later this year.

Among his scheduled upcoming performances, Poole will be performing at the Greenfield Music Festival on Sunday, June 9, the New Vienna SpringFest on Saturday, June 22, the Clinton County Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 28, and the Clinton County Fair on Wednesday, July 10. He will be traveling to Put in Bay for shows the weekend of July 26 through July 28.

Poole’s band has been together about six years, and he said his biggest achievement to date is being able to remain an independent music artist with a full-time schedule.