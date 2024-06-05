Health Alliance of Clinton Co. offers medical scholarships

The Health Alliance of Clinton County is offering medical scholarships to assist individuals working in a medical field or office in Clinton County, according to a news release.

Eligible individuals are employees of Clinton County hospitals and health systems; employees of Clinton County local care provider offices – including physician, dental, pharmacy, hospice, EMS and rehabilitation; have worked at their currently place of employment for at least one year; and pursuing a degree, advanced degree or certification in the healthcare field from a nonprofit, accredited institution.

Past recipients of Health Alliance Scholarships are eligible to re-apply.

Deadline for applying is July 21. Scholarship rules and application instructions are available at the Health Alliance website healthallianceclinton.org. Applicants should apply online at the Clinton County Foundation Scholarship Portal https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccfscholar