Two locals graduate from Marietta College

MARIETTA, OHIO — Two Wilmington residents were among the more than 215 Marietta College seniors who graduated and received their degrees during the 187th commencement at Marietta College on May 4.

The two local students are:

Lexi Howell earned a bachelor of arts in special education elementary dual preparation. Howell is also a graduate of Wilmington High School.

Logan Osborne earned a bachelor of arts in art. Osborne is also a graduate Wilmington High School.

