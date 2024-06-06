54 in attendance for On-Target 4-H club meeting

Josi Balon and Mikala Hatfield practicing putting on a tourniquet at a recent On-Target 4-H club meeting. Submitted photos Anna Davis with her completion certificate for Stop The Bleed. Averie Zygowicz and father practicing putting on a tourniquet.

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association Club on Monday, May 13 at 6:46 p.m. There were 54 in attendance. President Makenzie Daniels opened the meeting.

Anna Davis led the group in the pledge of allegiance and Stanley Chesney led the group in the 4-H pledge. Stanley Chesney gave the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report.

Andrew Jordan talked about the shotgun shoot on Saturday, May 25 that will be at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm at 9 a.m. Dave Chesney gave an update on the raffle. Member Minutes for June will be Stella Morgan, Isaiah Thirey, and Mykah Mothersole. Makenzie Daniels went over upcoming dates.

Teesha Smith from Kettering Health then did Stop The Bleed training with the members and parents.

The meeting adjourned at 8:01 p.m.