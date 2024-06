Five locals named to spring Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — The following local students at Cedarville University have been named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring 2024 semester: Zachary Davis, of Wilmington; Savannah Haines, of Wilmington; Isaiah McCoy, of Clarksville; Aubre Weller, of Wilmington; and Olivia Weller, of Wilmington.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,456 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.