Impressive demonstrations given at Pork Pride 4-H meeting

Pictured from left to right are: Mykah Mothersole, Marilyn Hatfield and Jessica Mothersole. Mykah is doing a demonstration on disc golf at a recent Pork Pride 4-H meeting. Submitted photos Marilyn Hatfield and Robert Mothersole. Marilyn is demonstrating how to prepare a snack from her Snack Attack book.

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, May 19. There were 27 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:05 p.m. Shelby Robinson led us in the pledge of allegiance and Mykah Mothersole led us in the 4-H Pledge. Shelby Robinson gave the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report.

We discussed our fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings on Wednesday, June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.; skillathon; online sales registration deadline; 4-H app; fair shirt ordering; camp registration and deadline; BuckeyeNext!; and showtimes.

Mykah Mothersole did a demonstration on disc golf. Marilyn Hatfield did a demonstration on a recipe from her Snack Attack book. Both did a wonderful job on their demonstrations.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Hannah Huff will do the pledge of allegiance and Luke Robinson will do the 4-H pledge.

The meeting adjourned at 6:44 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by the Mothersole family.