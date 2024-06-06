SOCHE recognizes WC faculty, staff for excellence

Daniel McCamish Alison Wells Dr. Marta Wilkinson

The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) annually acknowledges outstanding faculty and staff among its 22 member institutions. Wilmington College’s 2023-24 recipients are Daniel McCamish, Staff Excellence Award; Alison Wells, Campus Impact Award; and Dr. Marta Wilkinson, Faculty Excellence Award.

McCamish provided comprehensive support for numerous data and assessment-related projects during the College’s recent reaffirmation of the accreditation process, in addition to his regular responsibilities as director of institutional effectiveness. Since joining the College in 2016, originally in the IT Dept., McCamish has led many of its data-driven initiatives.

The College recognized Wells for her continuous, steadfast support of essential, front-line business office functions during a period of administrative transition in that area, She joined WC as its accounts payable manager in 2021.

Wilkinson, a professor of English, was recognized for her excellence in teaching, pedagogy and classroom management. Her course design and instructional practices reflect her dedication to providing students with highly structured, scaffolded and supportive learning experiences. She has served on the faculty since 2006.

SOCHE is an alliance of academic organizations that provide higher education in their communities. Each member is an advocate of innovation, opportunity and success. They strive to promote scholastic achievement through the development of new technologies and quality education.