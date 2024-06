WC announces May 2024 graduates

Paige Teeters, a 2024 graduate, exits the ceremony through a gauntlet of well-wishing faculty and staff. Submitted photo

Wilmington College announces those students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Master of Science in Athletic Training, Master of Organizational Leadership and Master of Science in Occupational Therapy degrees following the 2024 Spring Semester.

These graduates, along with December 2023 graduates and August 2024 graduates-to-be, were recognized at the college’s 148th Commencement on May 11.

Those graduating with honors are noted with designations as Cum Laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), Magna Cum Laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and Summa Cum Laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

Local May 2024 graduates include:

Blanchester – Wyatt L. Lykins, Business Administration – Finance and Accounting with a minor in Economics Summa Cum Laude; Eliana C. Tacoronte, Biology – Health Sciences with a minor in Chemistry, Cum Laude

Greenfield – Sydney M. Faulconer, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy; Zachary E. Tillis, Theatre with a minor in Communication Arts

Hillsboro – Milain C. Burns, Biology – Life Science, Summa Cum Laude; Laura A. Engle, Education – Primary Education; Andrea J. Kelch, Equine Business Management, Magna Cum Laude; Paige N. Teeters, Agriculture – Animal Science and Education – Career Tec/Agriscience (4-12), Summa Cum Laude

Jamestown – Cameron D. Bolen, Exercise Science – Pre-Athletic Training with a minor in Business Administration; Victoria H. Long, Education – Primary Education Intervention Specialist, Summa Cum Laude

Jeffersonville – Cassidy L. Lovett, Education – Primary Education

Leesburg – Brittany V. Chrisman, Organizational Leadership – Organizational Transformation

Lynchburg – Taylor N. Mechlin, Exercise Science – Allied Health, Magna Cum Laude; Karlie B. Taylor, Psychology with a minor in Art, Magna Cum Laude

Martinsville – Samantha H. Achtermann, Education – Primary Education

Midland – Tammi L. Carpenter, Master of Organizational Leadership – Organizational Transformation; Marlee B. Smith, Psychology

Mount Sterling – Nicholas J. Young, Exercise Science – Allied Health with a minor in Chemistry, Summa Cum Laude

New Vienna – Anna M. Malone, Equine Business Management, Magna Cum Laude

Sabina – Gracie Boggs, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Washington CH – Makailyn Calentine, Psychology with a minor in Sociology; Shania D. Peters, Social Work with a minor in Sociology, Cum Laude; Grace M. Rolfe, Agriculture – Resource Conservation/Regenerative Agrculture; Keely J. Smith, Education – Middle Childhood Licensure (4-9) with a minor in Psychology and certifications in Language Arts and Social Studies; Bayley M. Thompson, Equine Business Management

Waynesville – Audrey Piccoli, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy; Ethan W. Rinehart, Agriculture – Animal Science

WILMINGTON – Chloe J. Addison, Criminal Justice and Psychology; Bradeanna L. Arehart, Agriculture – Agricultural Business with a minor in Communication Arts; Emma C. Ashcraft, Exercise Science – Pre-Athletic Training, Summa Cum Laude; Izaia M. Billingsley, Communication Arts – Digital Media Production with a minor in History; Grace O. Brown, Agriculture – Agricultural Business; Cameron J. Combs, Business Administration – Management; Erin N. Cornwell, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy; Caitlyn E. Day, Business Administration – Marketing with a minor in Art; Pedro D. Escobedo, Criminal Justice and Spanish, Cum Laude; Hannah E. Gaines, Communication Arts – Journalism/Public Relations and Biology – Life Science with minors in Music and Media, Magna Cum Laude; Simon T. Heys, Sports Management and Communication Arts – Digital Media Production with a minor in Coaching, Magna Cum Laude; Mason Klamroth, Business Administration – Management with a minor in Economics, Summa Cum Laude; Mariah H. Knowles, Agriculture – Animal Science; Michael J. Schwallie, Agriculture – Agronomy; Alyssa R. Storer, Chemistry with minors in Biology an Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude