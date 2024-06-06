WC promotes two longtime campus community members to VP

J. Wynn Alexander Tammy Shadley-Hutton

Wilmington College has named J. Wynn Alexander vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty while Tammy Shadley-Hutton was tabbed as vice president for advancement. WC President Corey Cockerill congratulated them as she announced their new status.

Alexander, a professor of theatre, served as interim vice president since spring 2023. Before that, he logged 37 years of teaching and advising students in the Theatre Dept., including serving as area coordinator for the fine arts area for several decades. He directed, acted in and/or held other production staff roles with almost every WC Theatre production in the last four decades.

“Wynn has been a leader in academic standards, academic policy development, assessment and accreditation,” Cockerill said, noting he has served as the longtime chair of the Academic Policies Committee and as a liaison for the Higher Learning Commission through several successful comprehensive site visits. “He is known for his ability to bring people together to problem solve, collaborate and strategically accomplish goals.”

Most recently, Alexander facilitated the re-establishment of the College’s Prison Education Program and fostered the development of four new hybrid academic programs launching this fall.

WC alumna Shadley-Hutton also has a long and successful history with the College. Before being named interim vice president this spring, she served for 27 years in the offices of Advancement, Academic Affairs, Information Technology and Institutional Research. Before her current role, she was assistant vice president for advancement in which she oversaw the areas of advancement services, alumni engagement, annual fund and prospect management.

“Tammy is deeply committed not just to the Wilmington College community, but to the greater community as well,” Cockerill added, noting she serves as executive board secretary to the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, executive board member of the Independent College Advancement Assn. and is a member of the Jenzabar Advancement Advisory Board and Assn. of Advancement Services Professionals.

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County inducted Shadley-Hutton as a member in 2012.