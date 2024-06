Clinton-Massie’s Cale Wilson and Kaylee Ramsey earned Academic All-Ohio honors from the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. To earn Academic All-Ohio, athletes must qualify for state along with a non-weighted GPA of 3.5 or higher. Wilson was Academic All-Ohio last season. Ramsey set a CM girls pole vault record at 10-7. Wilson set a CM boys 400-meter dash record at 48.52 seconds.