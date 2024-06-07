ATSG team wins 17th Harvest of Gold outing at Elks 797 GC

The ATSG team of Bob Ginter, Willard Self, Kirk Reynolds and Mike Kees won the 17th annual Harvest of Gold golf outing May 25 at the Elks 797 Golf Club. Submitted Photo

The Paramount team of Bob Ginter, Mike Kees, Willard Self and Kirk Reynolds won the 17th annual Harvest of Gold golf tournament May 25 at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had a 52 as did the runnerup team of ATSG 2, which was made up of Chris Brown, Sam Jackson, Russ Richardson and Adam Greathouse.

ATSG was a Gold Sponsor. Bronze Sponsors were Deer Brook Properties, LT Land Development, Phil and Vicki Snow.

Donations and gifts were made by 797 Elks Golf Club, R&L Carriers, Creative designs by Tara, Pastor Scott Latimer, Jessica Manzo, Southern State Community College, Quali-Tee Design, Eleanor Harris, and Yvonner Williams.

Hole sponsors were R&L Carriers, ATSG, DeerBrook Properties, You-Turn, Kiwanis, BMBC, Cornerstone, LT Land Development, Groves Tire & Service, Phil and Vicki Snow, Ison Family Restaurants Rombach and 68, Fall Creek Friends, Wilmington College, Wilmington Savings, Buckley Miller Wright Law Office, Donatos, Fox Towing.

Kerry Steed provided food for the event.

After the top two teams, the rest of the field:

ATSG 1 (62) Rob Music, Derrick Ross, Amanda Fisher, Mike Smith

Deer Brook Properties (53) Mary Kay Vance, Christina Poe, Margie Eads, Don Rauch

Marque Jones (54) Brandon Keller, Branson Newbry, Travis Newbry, Noah Cline

Buck Strong (58) Stephen Harris, Richard Burns, Jerry Cowin, Dennis Haithcock

CCYC (59) Eric Guindon, Sam Miller, Mark Williams, Taylor Stuckert

Spreading Antlers (70) Mike Wiswell, Dianna Wiswell, Dwayne DeWeese, Kim DeWeese