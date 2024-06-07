CCVSC launches new dental program

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Veterans Service Commission (CCVSC) announced the launch of its new dental program. This program aims to promote good oral hygiene and overall health by connecting veterans with local dentists in the community, according to the CCVSC.

The program is designed to provide one voucher annually to approved veterans, who can then use the voucher to receive dental services from a participating local dentist.

For more information on how the program works, interested veterans can visit the CCVSC website at clintonvets.com and click on the “Resources” tab. Alternatively, they can contact the CCVSC office at 937-382-3233 or visit in person at 43 S. Walnut St., Wilmington.