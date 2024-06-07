Four fall camp football practices open to OSU fans

Ohio State fans will have four opportunities to watch the football team practice this fall as Ohio State Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics – presents the Ohio State Football Kickoff Week.

The week includes admission for ticketed fans to Ohio State’s fall camp football practices on Aug. 1, 2, 3 and 4 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Kickoff Week also includes the 2024 Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Fawcett Center.

Tickets for the fall camp practices are $50 apiece. The admission price includes a pair of commemorative 2024 Ohio State training camp sunglasses (available upon check-in) and access to the family-friendly Fanfest. Tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis starting at 10 a.m. June 11 at https://www.universe.com/osutrainingcamp2024. There will be 750 tickets available for each practice session with a limit of 10 tickets per order. Gates for each practice session will open at 8:30 a.m., with practice beginning at approximately 9:15 a.m.

The Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon on Aug. 1, will include remarks from Coach Day and an in-depth Q&A session with Day and assistant coaches.