Rollins, Ilg, Jones, Howard set for induction into WHS Hall of Fame

The Wilmington Hall of Fame Committee will be inducting a former coach and three former athletes into the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 13.

Roger Ilg, Marque Jones and Ashley Howard were voted in by the Hall of Fame Committee. Quinten Rollins was voted in back in 2021 but could not make the ceremony so he will be inducted in 2024 as well.

Rollins is a 2010 graduate and a four-year member of the football and basketball teams at WHS. He was selected third team All-Ohio in football and first team All-Ohio in basketball. He also was a member of the Div. II Region 8 basketball team in 2009. He went on to earn a scholarship and play four years of basketball at Miami of Ohio.

He then went on to play football for Miami of Ohio after his basketball career was finished. Rollins was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and played there three seasons. He also was a member of the Arizona Cardinals and San rancisco 49ers during his time in the NFL.

Ilg was hired by Wilmington City Schools in the fall of 1977 and taught physical education for 35 years and retired in 2011. Coach Ilg was a football coach for 16 years and track/field coach for 35 years. As a track/field coach, he led his teams to 15 conference championships and had one state champion and many state placers and qualifiers. Ilg also is a United States Army Veteran.

Jones is a 2004 graduate of Wilmington High School and a standout three-sport athlete. He accumulated five top six finishes at the OHSAA Division I Track and Field Championships during his career. As a sophomore, he was state runner up in the long jump and sixth in the 400. As a junior, he was fourth in the 400 and as a senior he finished as a state runner up in the long jump and sixth in the 400.

As a senior running back for the football team, he ran for 1,981 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. Jones also was a three-time letterwinner for the Hurricane basketball team. He went on to excel at Wilmington College in football and track and is a member of the Wilmington College Hall of Fame.

Howard is a 2005 graduate of Wilmington High School. She was a three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and track/field. She excelled at track and field and was a two-time state qualifier in the shot put and a three-time state qualifier in the discus. Howard finished fifth in the discus as a sophomore, fifth in the shot put as a junior, and was state runner-up in the discus as a senior. She went on to be a standout athlete at Winthrop University and is one of their most decorated throwers in program history and was inducted into the Winthrop Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.