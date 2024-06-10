Wilmington OSHP Post to focus on safety belt enforcement this month

WILMINGTON — Statistics taken by the Ohio State Highway Patrol show a two-year average of 8.5 traffic fatalities per year related to unrestrained occupants within Clinton, Highland and Fayette counties.

According to a news release, the Highway Patrol will be conducting a traffic safety initiative this month on local routes that have seen a high amount of unbelted-related traffic crashes. Troopers will focus primarily on safety belt compliance; however, all aspects of traffic safety will continue to be enforced.

Motorists are asked to do their part by obeying Ohio traffic laws and are reminded that violations can result in mandatory court appearances, fines, and jail time, according to OSHP.