Eyes of Freedom memorial to be on display at Roberts Centre

WILMINGTON — The Eyes of Freedom memorial with Silent Battle will be on display for this year’s Flag Day tribute from June 14-18, featuring Lima Leatherneck Lager, hosted by the Roberts Centre.

In the spring of 2005, “L”-Co. or Lima Company was deployed to Iraq. Twenty-two Marines and one Navy Corpsman were killed in action between May and August of that year. The news of their losses hit central Ohio and prompted spontaneous expressions of compassion for the families of the fallen and the surviving Marines, and as a result, The Eyes of Freedom was born, according to a news release.

As a nonprofit veterans association, its mission is to provide continued support to the families of Lima Company and veterans nationwide. Eyes Of Freedom functions as a traveling memorial across the United States, dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of all who answer our nation’s call, ensuring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten.

“Silent Battle,” a sculpture by Anita Miller, was created after witnessing firsthand the struggles of returning combat veterans coping with post-traumatic stress and the loss of their brothers and sisters in combat and at home. “Silent Battle” initiates the tough conversations about veteran PTS with the purpose of supporting our veterans and making sure their voices are heard.

“Not only can you view ‘Silent Battle,’ but we encourage viewers to complete a dog tag in memory of a veteran or someone they have lost to PTS to place on the sculpture. We are honored to be on display for this year’s Flag Day Tribute hosted by the Roberts Centre and are looking forward to a weekend of honoring our nation’s flag and heroes. You can view our indoor display with Silent Battle at the Roberts Centre from June 14-18. We will be featuring our Lima Leatherneck EOF Amber Lager along with a Freedom Whiskey drink special,” the release states.

The flag-raising ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14. To follow on Friday, there will be a Bike Night featuring live music from Harry Strawberry. The R+L Carriers trailer will be on-site to view throughout the weekend. For more information on The Eyes of Freedom, visit eyesoffreedom.org or follow on social media.