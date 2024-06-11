Lady Astros Basketball Camp concludes with 39 campers

The Lady Astros Basketball Camp was held June 6-7-8 at East Clinton with 39 campers attending, head coach Bill Bean said. Former and current players Macy Lilly, Kenzi Terrell, Sahara Tate, Chloe Scott and Amber Milner and Kaylee Terrell helped at the camp. Former players Libby Evanshine, Kami Whiteaker and Jayden Murphy spoke to the campers. Coaches Brian Barnes and Misty Bean worked the camp. The campers included Carly Harrison, Baylee Crawford, Lilly Liming, Hadlee Singer, Zaylynn Vickers, Naoma Williams, Samantha Hull, Sawyer Hale, Hailey McLees, Ava Saylor, Paige Carey, Taylin Rabee, Aubree Hartley, Peyton Howlett, Maddie Vinup, Bree Pauley, Larkynn Woodruff, Stella McFadden, Rylie Elliott, Alayna Warner, Jordan Brown, Millie Snively, Paisley Pinkerton, Ella Goforth, Kinze Hale, Livey Haley, Aubree Buchhammer, Emery McGraw, Mady Smith, Kohyn Pryor, Delaney Smith, Lily Roberts, Chloe Carroll, Harper Chaney, Faith Simpson, Harmony Britain, Harper Woodruff, Emma Kingsolver, Pen Whittington.