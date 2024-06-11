Winners card two eagles at Elks 797 GC

With a pair of eagles, the team of Jack Carson, Rocky Long, Gary DeFayette and Jeff Watkins won the Senior Golf League outing Tuesday at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had eagles on Nos. 2 and 8 along with birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 6.

The rest of the field:

30: Bill Ross, Don Sicurella, Mark Hess, Mike Shaw.

32: Bob Vanzant, Dan Curliss, Marty Miller.

33: Tom Rickey, Gary Bishop, Jim Doak, Gerry Schultz.

33: Cliff Doyle, Keith Houseman, Carl Wright, Jim Luck.

34: Dave Harp, Dave Miller, French Hatfield, Jim Jones.