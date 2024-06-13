Downtown beautification project begins

Mayor Pat Haley and director of public service Michael Crowe, along with team members, kick off Wilmington’s downtown beautification project on June 11, aiming to refresh and repaint parking spaces to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal and support local businesses. The project is expected to be completed within two weeks. Submitted photo

The City of Wilmington is embarking on a beautification project to refresh and repaint parking spaces in the downtown area, according to city officials.

This initiative aims to enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of the city, boost local businesses, and create a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

The project began on Tuesday and will focus on downtown streets. Officials said crews will work diligently to minimize disruptions, ensuring that access to businesses remains open throughout the process.

“We’re excited to give our downtown a fresh coat of paint, literally,” said Mayor Pat Haley. “This project is about more than just aesthetics; it’s an investment in our community, our businesses, and the experience we offer those who visit Wilmington.”

The city anticipates the project will be completed within the next two weeks.