ECMS hosts annual Relay for Life Day

Pictured L to R: Cathy Wilson, Baylee Crawford, Brody Hackney and Sophia Lowe. Photo courtesy of East Clinton Facebook

SABINA — On the last day of school, East Clinton Middle School held its annual Relay for Life Day.

Students and staff honored everyone who has fought, is fighting, and supports the fight against cancer. This year’s guest of honor was ECMS custodian Cathy Wilson.

After the ceremony, students participated in field day events to celebrate the end of the school year.

Middle school principal Matthew Melnek shared his thoughts on the day: “The students introduced our guest of honor, Cathy Wilson, who is currently a cancer warrior. They also provided some history about the American Cancer Society and explained where the money raised for the American Cancer Society goes.”