Seabaugh receives inaugural Sabina Masonic Lodge merit scholarship

Pictured from left, Doug Cooper, Gary Cooper, Molly Seabaugh, Jeremy Seabaugh (father), Jennifer Seabaugh (mother), and David Hoffman. Submitted photo

Sabina Masonic Lodge No. 324 has established a merit scholarship that will be awarded annually to an East Clinton High School graduating senior. The scholarship is named in honor of Jim Luck and John Vergne, who were longtime educators in the East Clinton Schools and members of Sabina Masonic Lodge.

The 2024 recipient of the inaugural scholarship is Molly Seabaugh, of Sabina, who was presented with her award on May 4 during the monthly meeting of Sabina Masonic Lodge.

Freemasonry is the oldest, largest, and most widely recognized fraternal organization in the world, according to a news release. Thirteen signers of the Constitution and 14 Presidents of the United States, including George Washington, were Freemasons.

Today, there are more than 1.1 million Freemasons in North America alone, over 60,000 of which are Ohio Freemasons. With 430 local Lodges, Ohio has one of the largest Masonic memberships of any state in the country.

General information is available at www.freemason.com.