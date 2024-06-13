Sowards welcomed back to Wilmington Fire Dept.

Michael Sowards, alongside his wife Kelly and their children, at a recent city council meeting, where he was welcomed back to the Wilmington Fire Department. Photo courtesy of Wilm. Fire Department Facebook Mayor Pat Haley swears in Michael Sowards at the city council meeting.

WILMINGTON — At a recent city council meeting, the City of Wilmington welcomed back firefighter/paramedic Michael Sowards.

Sowards, who previously served with the Wilmington Fire Department, had left to pursue new opportunities but has now returned. According to the fire department, he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge.

The fire department expressed their enthusiasm about Sowards’ return, stating, “We look forward to his future with the Wilmington Fire Department.”

Mayor Pat Haley also welcomed Sowards warmly, saying, “We are happy to have you back.”