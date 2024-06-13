Winners card two eagles, win Community outing at Elks

The team of Gary DeFayette, Rocky Long and John Faul had a 7-under par 29 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had two eagles (No. 6 and No. 7) and birdies on Nos. 2, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

29: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Keith Houseman, Jim Jones.

29: D Bullock, Jack Carson, Bill Ross.

30: French Hatfield, Gerry Bishop, Cliff Doyle.

32: Mark Hess, Jeff Watkins, Don Sicurella, Jim Luck.

34: Mike Shaw, Jim Doak, Gerry Schultz, Bob Vanzant.