56 tops field in Blanchester Schools Foundation golf outing

GREEN TOWNSHIP — The team of Bob Wagenseller, Kirby Tolliver, Corey Bowling and James Bowling won the inaugural Blanchester Schools Foundation golf outing at Snow Hill Country Club.
The winners had a team score of 56. No photo was available
The runnerup team of Bryson Lewis, Travis Jackson, Kelly Penquite and Grant Ledford had a 58. Third place went to the team of Phil Blankenship, Mike Williams, Jake Sexton and Aaron Lawson, who scrambled their way to a score of 60.
Prize winners were Aaron Brewster, men’s longest putt made on No. 9; Stephanie Dinsmore, women’s longest putt made on No. 18; Grant Ledford, men’s long drive on No. 3; Nikki Custis, women’s long drive on No. 16; Bob Wagenseller, men’s closest to pin on No. 12; Michelle Elston, women’s closest to pin on No. 12.
Teams, in no certain order and according to tournament sign-up sheets, were:
1a: Ron Johnson Jr., Kevin Watts, Greg Dolby, Jordan English
1b: Jamey Grogg, Matt Sexton, Nicholas Grogg, Matthew Grogg
2a: Tony Long, Mark Bixler, Nick Hoderlein, Jack Murphy
2b: Mike Malott, Evan Malott, Brandon Barnes, Rex Barnes
3a: Chad Taylor, Chris Gillespie, Greg Goins, Doug Pennington
3b: Steve Feirl, Scott Nicely, Jeff Wolffram
4a: Jeremy Kaehler, Seth Caldwell, Rick Baughn, Craig Curtis
4b: Mike O’Rourke, Tim O’Rourke, Russ Kidd,
5a: Jamie Henry, Jim Henry, Otis Cockerill, Corey Cockerill
6a: Chuck Georges, Kirk Walker, David Daniels, Jack Bishop
7a: Aaron Brewster, Randy Dunlap, Alan Ledford, Jeremy Lansing
7b: Mike Homan, Kevin Abt, Jim West, Bruce Cadwallader
8a: Jody Gundler, Brent Smith, Jim Johnson, Jeff Wyss
9a: Stephanie Dinsmore, Alan Dinsmore, Michelle Elston, Guy Hopkins
10a: Ryan Briggs, Hunter Fentress, Travis Miller, Pete Fentress
10b: James Bowling, Corey Bowling, Bob Wagenseller, Kirby Tolliver (Glenn MacDonald)
11a: Andy McCool, Dan Rush, Mike Thomas
12a: Casey O’Rourke, Alan Roby, Jim Warren, Nick McMahon
12b: Mike Williams, Aaron Lawson, Phil Blankenship, Jake Sexton
13a: Hayden Tedrick, Ryan Evans, Brian Miller, Logan Heitzman
14a: Chad Beam, Rodney Carruthers, Jacob DeHart
15a: Todd Williams, Ron Kilburn, Mike McDonald, Rick Slusher
16a: Mark Conover, Rick Reeder, Tom Shaw, Sam Johnson
16b: Ron McHenry, Gary Couch, Tom Schwab, Adam Schwab
17a: Mike Pell, Cam Marsh, Bryan Smith, Brandon Fawley
18a: Don Clagett, Mark Baughman, Tony Blevins, Jay Williams
18b: Bryson Lewis, Kelly Penquite, Grant Ledford, Travis Jackson