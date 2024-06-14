56 tops field in Blanchester Schools Foundation golf outing

Photo by LifeTouch Photo by LifeTouch

GREEN TOWNSHIP — The team of Bob Wagenseller, Kirby Tolliver, Corey Bowling and James Bowling won the inaugural Blanchester Schools Foundation golf outing at Snow Hill Country Club.

The winners had a team score of 56. No photo was available

The runnerup team of Bryson Lewis, Travis Jackson, Kelly Penquite and Grant Ledford had a 58. Third place went to the team of Phil Blankenship, Mike Williams, Jake Sexton and Aaron Lawson, who scrambled their way to a score of 60.

Prize winners were Aaron Brewster, men’s longest putt made on No. 9; Stephanie Dinsmore, women’s longest putt made on No. 18; Grant Ledford, men’s long drive on No. 3; Nikki Custis, women’s long drive on No. 16; Bob Wagenseller, men’s closest to pin on No. 12; Michelle Elston, women’s closest to pin on No. 12.

Teams, in no certain order and according to tournament sign-up sheets, were:

1a: Ron Johnson Jr., Kevin Watts, Greg Dolby, Jordan English

1b: Jamey Grogg, Matt Sexton, Nicholas Grogg, Matthew Grogg

2a: Tony Long, Mark Bixler, Nick Hoderlein, Jack Murphy

2b: Mike Malott, Evan Malott, Brandon Barnes, Rex Barnes

3a: Chad Taylor, Chris Gillespie, Greg Goins, Doug Pennington

3b: Steve Feirl, Scott Nicely, Jeff Wolffram

4a: Jeremy Kaehler, Seth Caldwell, Rick Baughn, Craig Curtis

4b: Mike O’Rourke, Tim O’Rourke, Russ Kidd,

5a: Jamie Henry, Jim Henry, Otis Cockerill, Corey Cockerill

6a: Chuck Georges, Kirk Walker, David Daniels, Jack Bishop

7a: Aaron Brewster, Randy Dunlap, Alan Ledford, Jeremy Lansing

7b: Mike Homan, Kevin Abt, Jim West, Bruce Cadwallader

8a: Jody Gundler, Brent Smith, Jim Johnson, Jeff Wyss

9a: Stephanie Dinsmore, Alan Dinsmore, Michelle Elston, Guy Hopkins

10a: Ryan Briggs, Hunter Fentress, Travis Miller, Pete Fentress

10b: James Bowling, Corey Bowling, Bob Wagenseller, Kirby Tolliver (Glenn MacDonald)

11a: Andy McCool, Dan Rush, Mike Thomas

12a: Casey O’Rourke, Alan Roby, Jim Warren, Nick McMahon

12b: Mike Williams, Aaron Lawson, Phil Blankenship, Jake Sexton

13a: Hayden Tedrick, Ryan Evans, Brian Miller, Logan Heitzman

14a: Chad Beam, Rodney Carruthers, Jacob DeHart

15a: Todd Williams, Ron Kilburn, Mike McDonald, Rick Slusher

16a: Mark Conover, Rick Reeder, Tom Shaw, Sam Johnson

16b: Ron McHenry, Gary Couch, Tom Schwab, Adam Schwab

17a: Mike Pell, Cam Marsh, Bryan Smith, Brandon Fawley

18a: Don Clagett, Mark Baughman, Tony Blevins, Jay Williams

18b: Bryson Lewis, Kelly Penquite, Grant Ledford, Travis Jackson