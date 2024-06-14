County teams move down mostly in new OHSAA assignments The East Clinton and Blanchester football teams moved down to Division VI for the next two football seasons. Kira Kidd | WNJ File Photo

There was some movement for Clinton County schools when the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its updated divisional assignments and regional tournament representation recently.

As announced last February, girls and boys basketball will expand to seven divisions next season, with the largest 64 schools placed in Division I, the next 64 largest schools placed in Division II, and the remaining schools divided as equally as possible into the other divisions, according to the OHSAA.

Earlier this spring, the OHSAA received base enrollment data, comprised of students in grades 9, 10 and 11 as of October 2023, from the Ohio Department of Education to use for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years. During the winter season, girls and boys basketball utilizes competitive balance data from the previous season to create a new adjusted enrollment count.

The divisional assignments and regional tournament representation should be considered preliminary, as OHSAA member schools can move up to Division I.

The divisional assignments for spring sports will not be announced until the August meeting of the OHSAA board of directors.

In fall sports, cross country, girls golf, boys golf and girls tennis remain as is with no competitive balance adjusters.

For football, Wilmington (275 adjusted enrollment) remains Division III while Clinton-Massie (214) is still Division IV.

East Clinton and Blanchester both drop to Division VI.

In volleyball, Wilmington (282) is Division III but one of the smallest schools. At the bottom is Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at 265.

In Division V, Clinton-Massie (196) is near the bottom with Heath at 190 being the smallest. Blanchester is at 156. In Division VI, East Clinton (124) is near the top (largest 133).

In girls soccer, Wilmington (282) is in Division III while Clinton-Massie (198) is in Division IV and Blanchester (167) is at the top of the enrollment listing in Division V.

In boys soccer, Wilmington (273) is in Division III near the bottom (Cleves Taylor at 251) while Clinton-Massie (209) is Division IV.

In the winter sports, girls wrestling remains one division and boys wrestling is still three divisions. Neither sport has a competitive balance adjusters so things remain pretty much the same.

For girls basketball Wilmington (281) is one of the smallest Division III teams in the state. Plenty of teams in Division III came from Division I, including Edgewood as an example which is the largest Division III team at 415 adjusted enrollment.

Clinton-Massie (210) is toward the bottom of the teams in Division IV which now includes a great number of former Division II schools. New Richmond is fourth in the state in Div. IV in terms of size at 269 adjusted enrollment.

In Division V, there are former Div. II teams dropping down. Canal Fulton Northwest is largest at 191 adjusted enrollment while Blanchester is at 156.

Preble Shawnee tops Division VI with 134 students while East Clinton is at 127 adjusted enrollment and is near the top of the listing with 93 being the low.

In boys basketball, Wilmington (276 adjusted enrollment) is now the second largest school in Division IV and one of many Division II teams to drop down. Clinton-Massie is at the opposite end with 209 adjusted enrollment. Galion is the smallest at 197.

In Division V, East Clinton is at 139 students and is the smallest among all teams in the state. Blanchester, meanwhile, is the fifth largest school among those in Division VI at 144 students.

In girls and boys bowling along with boys and girls swimming, division assignments remain the same throughout the county,

In a meeting with the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, OHSAA executive director Doug Ute talked finances and some people suggesting an increase in ticket prices and divisional alignments were merely a money grab.

With the expansion to seven divisions for some sports, Ute said the reason was to give more kids an opportunity, not to increase money intake for the OHSAA.

He said when he took over as executive director of the OHSAA four years ago, there was a month and a half of cash on hand. Most school-related organizations feel “OK with nine months of cash on hand,” Ute said.

Now the OHSAA is closer to that nine month mark and, consequently, lowered student ticket prices to tournament games from $8 to $6 and this coming year to $5 to reflect that monetary status.

Ute said if 134,000 tickets sold is generally expected for a football playoff week “and if it rains sideways and we sell 20,000 tickets then we better have a rainy day fund.”

So while not intended to make a profit — the OHSAA is a non-profit organization — there needs to be money in place to accommodate unforeseen circumstances.

Other items from the meeting:

• Ute said there is talk of having each sport with a designated district weekend, regional weekend, state semifinal weekend and then finals weekend. That would help, in part, with two schools close to each other having to travel from, as an example, Cleveland to Dayton for a state semifinal game.

“That (game) would be played in Cleveland (under this scenario),” Ute said. “The bad part is kids losing that experience of being at the state finals. If you play on Saturday (in semifinals) and lose, do you still want to come back the next weekend for the finals?”

Ute said the state would offer tickets to the losing teams from the semifinal weekend to go to the state finals even though they are not participants.

• With expansion, in Div. I and Div. II basketball specifically, there could be 16 teams in each of four regions across Ohio. Ute said that would eliminate the sectional tournaments and teams would go right in to district brackets.

• There will likely be a change in voting for the all-district and All-Ohio basketball honors this coming season. With basketball being seven divisions, the list of potential worthy candidates is thinner than in the past. So each district will decide on its own how to adjust based on the new configuration.

Statewide, the top two divisions will be 64 teams each then the next five divisions will be approximately 130 teams each (down from nearly 200).

The change could be just first- and second-team honors with only honorable mention. In the past, All-Ohio has been three teams, special mention and honorable mention.

Also there was some discussion for post-season football honors to include an all-purpose athlete to the roll. We used to have a return specialist on all-district teams but that was dropped several years ago. All-purpose would help include those guys who run a little and catch a little but not enough of either to be a running back or receiver.

• Statewide voting by the Associated Press used to be a big, big deal. Nowadays, not so much. Most weeks, less than 15 voters determine the order of the Top 10 in each division. In addition, media outlets owned by Gannett will be dropping AP content and will not participate in any AP related ventures.

So AP polls may be gone in Ohio for football, girls basketball and boys basketball.

• John Cummings, one of the good guys I’ve had the opportunity to meet in this position, was a key element of the OPSWA. When he passed away, $500 was donated to OPSWA in his memory. Still giving even after life. RIP John.

• The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association is considering a name change. I know, not a big deal to most, but it should be more reflective of who covers high school sports today.