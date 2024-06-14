Seeing from a different point of view

Genesis 33:5-7: When Esau looked up and saw the women and children, he said, “Who are these with you?” Jacob said, “The children whom God has graciously given your servant.” Then the maids drew near, they and their children, and bowed down; Leah likewise and her children drew near and bowed down; and finally, Joseph and Rachel drew near, and they bowed down.

One of the things that is really inconvenient about being human is that the world doesn’t revolve around us. Some of us think that it does. Many of us wish that it did. What we wouldn’t give for traffic to cease when we’re running late to work, or for the people in our houses to stop trying to carry on conversations with us when we’re trying to finish a good book! But alas—it doesn’t work that way. Everyone on earth is trying to live their lives all at the same time, and other people’s lives don’t come to a screeching halt just because we would like them to.

Where this can be particularly annoying is when it comes to conflict—specifically the kind that is born of deep division. When we are in a situation where someone has done us wrong, or even a situation where a group of people with whom we generally disagree has done something wrong, it is easy to stick that person or those people with a “perpetrator” label. While we can mostly see ourselves as something other than “victim,” and it is simply the way of things that we will eventually move past the harmful incident and continue on with our lives, we don’t give the same kind of grace to the perpetrator.

They are—forever and always, in our minds—the bad guy. They never grow. They never move forward. They are never whole people who have loved ones and friends and good things going for them. They are the villain in our hero story, that is—until they aren’t. It is jarring to decide to make the first move and to hold out our hands and to reach across the chasm and to discover that there is a lot more to a person than that one thing that they did to us that one time. If our enemy is not irredeemable, then what does that say about us? Maybe we aren’t entirely innocent. And maybe—just maybe—we’ve had some blame to share in the bitterness that had been laying between us and the other person or people all along.

Outside of the fact that a lot of us simply don’t know where to start when it comes to mending the divides, this—I think—is one of the biggest things that prevents us from reaching towards one another. It’s easier to let Jacob just be Jacob. It’s easier to let him continue to live in your mind as the guy who ruined your life when you all were still young. To have to take a look in the mirror and to realize that Jacob isn’t a dumb kid anymore—although, to be fair, he is still kind of a jerk—and that maybe you never were and still aren’t a hapless victim sucks. It feels really bad. It can lead to hopelessness and shame and all kinds of difficult things.

But if we can just hang tight and trust God’s love to help us to build resilience while we deal with the discomfort of facing the music, what we will find is that in seeing a clearer picture of ourselves and of the people on the other side of the chasm from us, we will be set free. In letting go of the things that we have told ourselves, the roles that we have played, and even the narratives that others have forced us into, we will be released from the burden of being obligated to stay on our side of the fence. We will learn how to have grace for ourselves. We will learn how to have grace for others. We will learn how to find common ground by way of our mutual flaws. We will learn how to trust those whom we struggle to love because we can see bits of ourselves in them—and we trust ourselves! We will survive that first step toward reconciliation precisely because we are not perfect. Acknowledging our brokenness and confessing it is the pathway to wholeness. Seeing the whole picture—from all perspectives—is what enables us to live into what God is calling us towards.

So, Friends, assuming that you have reached out—that you identified a person or a group of people with whom you’d like to move past your differences and make things right—don’t be afraid of what comes next. Don’t turn and run when you realize that things are about to get tougher for you than you might have first planned. Grab onto God’s hand. Trust the process. The freedom to actually cross the divide rather than just reaching across it is coming next. The freedom to love others better and to maybe even finally learn how to love yourself is on its way.

Nobody is just Jacob, and nobody is just Esau. We are all so much more complex than that. Be willing to look through a different pair of binoculars. Be open to standing in a different spot than you normally do. Be courageous enough to look deeply into yourself. You might be surprised by the beauty that God will reveal.

Hannah Lutz is the pastor at both Ada Chapel Friends Meeting and Wilmington Friends Meeting in Wilmington.