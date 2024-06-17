Chamber Monthly Member Showcase to be held at News Journal

Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for its “Monthly Member Showcase” on Tuesday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This month’s highlighted member is the Wilmington News Journal.

The public is invited to stop by the News Journal, located at 1547 Rombach Ave., during the showcase to learn more about their services, meet their team, network with fellow members of the business and greater community, and enjoy refreshments and a gift basket giveaway.

Each month, the Chamber holds “On the Move” office hours where they are hosted by a different monthly Chamber member every Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Members and the general public are welcome and encouraged to “pop in” during this time to say hello, ask questions about your membership and upcoming events, and drop off or pick up materials.

The new Monthly Member Showcase is typically held on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the location of the monthly office hours host.