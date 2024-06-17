Conversation Club celebrates 126th anniversary

Conversation Club met recently to celebrate the club’s 126th anniversary at the Schoolhouse Sub District#6 owned by James and Joan Burge. Twenty-one members and four guests enjoyed a delicious luncheon prepared by Harvest Home Catering. Members shared memories of their early school days. The group brought school supplies to support the local Harvest Gold program. Eleanor Faye Harris, a club member, has led this program since its conception and shared its history. Mrs. Harris’ granddaughter, Tiara Harris, is slated to take over the leadership this summer.

Photo courtesy of Sharon Breckel