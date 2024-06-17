Conversation Club celebrates 126th anniversary

Conversation Club met recently to celebrate the club’s 126th anniversary at the Schoolhouse Sub District#6 owned by James and Joan Burge. Twenty-one members and four guests enjoyed a delicious luncheon prepared by Harvest Home Catering. Members shared memories of their early school days. The group brought school supplies to support the local Harvest Gold program. Eleanor Faye Harris, a club member, has led this program since its conception and shared its history. Mrs. Harris’ granddaughter, Tiara Harris, is slated to take over the leadership this summer.