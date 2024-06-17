‘Eat, meet, repeat’ at the Chamber Connections Mixer

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce has announced its upcoming “Eat. Meet. Repeat: Chamber Connections Mixer” on Thursday, June 27. This new quarterly mixer brings together local businesses, professionals, and community members for an informal evening of networking, collaboration, and relationship-building.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the 797 Elks Lodge and 797 Elks Golf Club, 2593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Appetizers and drink specials will be provided, as well as opportunities to win door prizes throughout the evening.

“We believe in the power of connections and collaboration. Our Chamber Connections Mixer provides a platform for businesses to come together, share ideas, and create meaningful relationships,” said Kaitlin Armstrong, assistant director of the Chamber.

Attendance is open to all local businesses and organizations, current and prospective Chamber members, and any individuals interested in expanding their professional network. Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your connections within the community. RSVPS are encouraged by Tuesday, June 25 by contacting the Chamber at [email protected] or 937-382-2737 (call/text).