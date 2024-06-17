Inaugural Lois M. Allen scholarship awards presented

From left to right, Dick Watters and scholarship recipients Brighton Rodman, Mercy Persing (holding a photo of Lois M. Allen with President George W. Bush), Danielle Riley, and Linda Hudson. Photo courtesy of Eric Hayslett

The inaugural Lois M. Allen scholarship awards were presented at the Monday, June 10 Clinton County Republican meeting. Honorary guests were the grandchildren of the late Mrs. Allen, grandson Dick Watters, his wife Jane, and granddaughter Linda Hudson.

The meeting was opened in prayer by Dan Mayo, followed by the pledge of allegiance led by Paul Fear. Melena Siebert thanked the club and Clinton County for their vote in the primary. Siebert is running unopposed in the November election for 12th District Court of Appeals Judge.

After a brief introduction by scholarship chairperson, Krista Tolliver, Allen’s grandchildren spoke to the crowd reminiscing on the impact Allen had not only in their lives but also in her daily volunteer work.

“Lois valued service, friendship and community. She didn’t know a stranger. Everyone was a friend,” said Watters. According to both grandchildren Lois was passionate about education and felt that it was important to never stop learning.

The following students each received a $1,000 check presented by Allen’s grandchildren:

– Mercy Persing, Macedonia Classical Homeschool Acadamy, attending Cedarville University, graphic design

– Brighton Rodman, Clinton Massie; attending University of Cincinnati, biomedical engineering

– Danielle Riley, Wilmington; enlisted U.S. Airforce (four years active, four years reserve with goal for 28-year career)

The 2024 scholarship committee consisted of Tolliver, Nancy Rudduck and Brenda Hayley. This year’s scholarships were made possible by the CCRW Annual Chili Cook Off fundraiser hosted by member Brenda Woods and her committee and other generous donors.

