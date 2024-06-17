Local students named to Tennessee Tech University Dean’s List

COOKEVILLE, TENN. — Two locals have been named to Tennessee Tech University’s spring 2024 Dean’s List: Keegan Lamb, of Wilmington, and Madelynn Phipps, of Clarksville.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must attend the university full-time and achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

Tennessee Tech is ranked as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & World Report. The university offers more than 200 programs of study and Tech grads leave with the least debt of all public universities in the state, according to a news release.