Athletic training takes the spotlight in next history center’s speaker series event

Embark on an exciting journey through the diverse and dynamic world of sports with the Clinton County History Center’s speaker series.

The second in the monthly “The Scoreboard Speaks” series will cover athletic training with Clinton County legends Russell Miller, Perry Denehy and Craig Lindsey. The athletic training speaker series night will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the McCoy Room on the Wilmington College campus.

All active History Center members may attend free of charge. Non-members are $5 at-the-door per event. Learn more at clintoncountyhistory.org/the-scoreboard-speaks/

At this time one other Clinton County History Center speaker series night has been set — football on Aug. 22 with Mike “Big Daddy” Wilson, Bill Anders and Andy Olds among those scheduled to attend. This event also will be held in the McCoy Room at Wilmington College’s Kelly Center.

There will be other events set each month as well and they will be announced as they are confirmed, with location and speakers.

These engaging evenings will bring together sports professionals, experts and enthusiasts from various fields, offering unique insights, captivating stories, and firsthand experiences that illuminate the athletic excellence in our community.

From the gridiron to the golf course, the basketball court to the baseball diamond, each installment of our speaker series shines a spotlight on a different aspect of sports culture, history, and achievement. We will welcome a lineup of distinguished speakers, including former football stars, golf pros, basketball legends, baseball veterans, sports media personalities, and more.

Through insightful discussions, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and interactive Q&A sessions, these speakers will offer a glimpse into their respective sports, sharing wisdom, passion, and a deep appreciation for the transformative power of athletics.

Whether you’re eager to hear tales of on-field glory, gain insider perspectives on sports journalism, or learn about the impact of sports on our local community, our speaker series promises an enriching and unforgettable experience for all ages. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow fans, celebrate the spirit of competition, and explore the enduring legacy of sports in Clinton County.

Miller graduated from Wilmington College in 1966. He served as a student trainer from 1961 to 1966 and was the head athletic trainer during the 1966-67 school year. He was the head athletic trainer at DePauw University 1967 to 1969 and Western Kentucky University from 1969 to 1979. He then was the head athletic trainer for the University of Michigan football program from 1979 to 1990. He joined the Detroit Tigers base team in 1991 and ushered in a new era of strength and conditioning for the organization. Miller became the first certified physical therapist to serve as the head trainer of an MLB franchise. Miller continued to serve as head trainer and also as medical director of the Tigers until announcing his retirement in 2002.

Denehy, son of Clinton County Sports Hall of Famer Joe Denehy, graduated from Mason High School in 1979. He majored in Health Education and athletic training at Miami University graduating in 1983. Fortunately for Denehy, Sycamore High School was looking for an athletic trainer that fall. He jumped at the offer and stayed for the next 33 years. Retiring in 2016, Denehy began working part time for Beacon Orthopedics. He has covered Wilmington, Clinton Massie, and most recently Blanchester HS last winter and spring –

Lindsey is a proud graduate of Clinton-Massie High School (Class of 1988). He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physical Education & Health from Berea College in 1992. In 1995 he completed the athletic training curriculum from Wright State University. He’s going into his 30th year as the Head Athletic Trainer at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller High School. In addition to his duties at Moeller, Lindsey also serves as the Lead Athletic Trainer for Beacon Orthopedics, assisting Beacon’s Management Team with overseeing its Sports Medicine Outreach Program, which provides more than 30 area high schools and Club Sport Organizations with Certified Athletic Trainers. Craig works very closely with Moeller’s Medical Director, Dr. Timothy Kremchek; who also serves as the Medical Director for Wilmington College, Wilmington High School and the Cincinnati Reds. Craig and his, wife of 29 years Robin reside in Hebron, Ky. Their 27 year old son Austin serves as the Operations Manager for Queen City Ambulance. Their 24 year old daughter Ashlee is going into her second year of teaching first grade at Boyd E. Smith Elementary in the Milford School District.