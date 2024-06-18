McSurley, Olds inducted into OHSFCA Hall of Fame

Former college teammates and Clinton County legends Dan McSurley and Andy Olds were inducted Friday into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the Hilton Hotel at Easton in Columbus.

The 55th hall of fame banquet brought together a pair of coaches who played collegiately at Capital University following their high school careers. Both McSurley and Olds have been honored with the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award and both have been inducted into the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame.

McSurley has a 289-92 career record in 32 seasons as head coach at Graham and Clinton-Massie high schools. He has won 21 league championships, five regional titles and three state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2021.

Olds, an East Clinton High School graduate, coached 21 years at Kings High School and posted a 179-58 record. He led the Knights to league championships 13 times.

McSurley and Olds join a long list of coaches known to have ties with Clinton County who also have been honored by the OHSFCA.

Former Wilmington High School coach and athletic director and Wilmington College graduate Stan McCoy was inducted into the OHSFCA Hall of Fame in 1993 for his accomplishments at Loveland High School.

Former Wilmington High School coach and Wilmington College football team MVP Dick Kidwell was inducted into the OHSFCA Hall of Fame in 2004 for his accomplishments at Fostoria High School.

Former Blanchester High School head coach George Rise was inducted into the OHSFCA Hall of Fame in 2007 for his accomplishments at Wildwood, Hempfield, Goshen and Blanchester.

Ben Hubbard was inducted into the OHSFCA Hall of Fame in 2008 for his accomplishments at several schools including Blanchester, where he was the first head coach upon relaunch of the program in 1963.

Ron Hinton, former Wilmington College standout, was inducted into the OHSFCA Hall of Fame in 2008 for his accomplishments at Unioto, Piketon and Amanda Clearcreek high schools.

Mike Schneider, 1968 Wilmington College graduate, was inducted into the OHSFCA Hall of Fame in 2014 for his accomplishments at Miamisburg, Wayne, Chaminade-Julienne and Northmont high schools.

Jay Niswonger, 1979 Wilmington College graduate and former head coach at Clinton-Massie, was inducted into the OHSFCA Hall of Fame in 2016 for his accomplishments at Valley View High School.

Curt Clifford, a 1977 Wilmington College graduate, was inducted into the OHSFCA Hall of Fame in 2022 for his accomplishments at Portsmouth High School.