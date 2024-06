The Clinton County Women’s Club selected scholarship recipients for 2024. From left to right, Mary Camp, scholarship chair; Molly Seabaugh, East Clinton High School; Lisbon Smith, Wilmington High School; Tayten McCoy, Clinton-Massie High School; Breanna Vinson, Blanchester High School; and Thelma Ledford, scholarship committee. Not pictured is Patti Cook, scholarship committee.

