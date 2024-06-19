Clinton-Massie band program to host Marching Falcon 5K

The Clinton-Massie Marching Band is set to host its first-ever Marching Falcon 5K.

The 5K will be held on Saturday, July 13 on the Clinton-Massie campus. The Marching Falcon 5K is brought to you by Brunning Endurance Co., according to a news release.

“Our 5K is open to all ages and pet friendly. Join us for a fun event,” the release states. “Proceeds benefit the 2024 marching band season. We are proud to be sponsored by Lazy Days in Wilmington and Holden Construction in Lebanon.”

The event costs $30 and includes an event t-shirt. T-shirts are available for the first 50 registered participants. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Clarksville/MarchingFalcon5k or use the QRcode on the flyer.

Date – Saturday, July 13

Times – Race starts at 8 a.m. / Packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m.

Course Description – The course takes place on the Clinton-Massie campus. The course will start and finish on the Clinton-Massie track.

Location – Clinton-Massie Local Schools – 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville

Awards – 1st – 3rd Awards Male and Female overall winners

Kid Awards – 1st Place Male/Female Teen -(13-18), 1st Place Male/Female Kid – (12 and under)