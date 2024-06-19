June is PTSD Awareness Month

By Dianne Bonecutter Garrett

Contributing Columnist

June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. Our veterans and active duty soldiers defend our country, and deserve to be appreciated by each of us. They also deserve excellent medical and mental health support.

PTSD is a mental health condition that can develop after someone experiences or witnesses a traumatic event. Traumatic events can include war, natural disasters, sexual assault, physical abuse or serious accidents. About 10% of people who experience a traumatic event develop PTSD. It is considered a disability.

Five symptoms of PTSD:

Vivid flashbacks (feeling like the trauma is happening right now)

Intrusive thoughts and images

Nightmares

Intense distress at real or symbolic reminder of trauma

Physical sensations such as pain, sweating, nausea and trembling

A friend’s son returned state side from the Middle East. He was living in base housing. Helicopters returning to base triggered a flashback episode. Grabbing his gun he went into “battle.” His wife ran for help, but they didn’t get there in time. He was another soldier lost to suicide.

According to Cohen Veterans Bioscience, “Suicide is of particular concern among military veterans and service members. The risk increased by a history of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/ or PTSD. Veterans are at 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served. In 2021 there was an average of 17.5 veteran suicides per day, totaling 6,392.”

In 1984, a police officer/Vietnam veteran, Bill Landreth, started Point Man International Ministries in Seattle, Washington. The non-profit is veterans helping veterans by listening and sharing. Today, the organization is based in Oklahoma with chapters nationwide.

Clinton County does not have a Point Man group, however, one can contact the Clinton County Veterans Services at 937-382-3233. Director Jeff Rollins shared that they will assist veterans to seek help through the Veterans Administration.

Point Man’s mission states, “It is to connect the hurting veteran as well as their families with others who have already begun the transition home after war, with Jesus Christ as our focal point. It is our desire to provide spiritual and emotional healing through our existing Outpost and Homefront system.”

Outposts are led by Christian vets. They understand the difficulties associated with returning home after a long, difficult deployment, as well as the non-combat experiences. Outposts are places for veterans to talk, share and listen to others who have walked in their shoes.

Homefront groups are lead by Christian mothers, wives and friends of both active duty military and veterans. They provide an understanding ear and caring heart that only those left behind can understand. They have experienced the stress of dealing with deployments and the effects of a loved one returning home from war.

For more information regarding Point Man, Outposts and Homefront, call 800-877-8387, or email [email protected].

There is also a group, Save A Warrior, 3953 E. Danville Road, Hillsboro. No phone number is available online. They can be accessed online at their Save A Warrior web page. This organization provides a more holistic treatment.