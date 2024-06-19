PAWS plans several events for this month

The Rascal Unit, a mobile spay/neuter clinic, will be hosted by PAWS on Sunday, June 30. This is a high volume clinic for cats and dogs. Submitted photo

PAWS Humane Society, Inc. will be participating in several activities this month that will benefit animals in the community, according to a news release.

The Rascal Unit, a mobile spay/neuter clinic, will be hosted by PAWS on Sunday, June 30. This is a high volume clinic for cats and dogs. Registration for cat spay and neuter is open. To receive forms and to register for the clinic, email [email protected].

Registration and payment must be made in advance and are on a first come basis. Spots are limited and payments are non-refundable. Prices are below and include the surgery, rabies vaccine and admin fee. If your pet is current on a rabies vaccine, bring the rabies certificate from a veterinarian on June 30 and you will not be charged for that vaccine. Cat spay is $80, cat neuter is $70. Vaccines and testing in association with the spay/neuter surgery will be offered. Updates on registration availability will be posted on the PAWS Humane Society, Inc. Facebook page.

By having your pet sterilized, you help prevent the birth of unwanted puppies and kittens, according to the release. Spaying and neutering prevent unwanted litters, help protect against serious health problems and may reduce some behavioral problems associated with the mating instinct. Please consider not only making an appointment for your female cat, but also for your male cat.

June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. PAWS is inviting the public to adopt a cat on Sunday, June 23. PAWS will be open from 1-4 p.m. for cat adoptions at 5312 North U.S. 68, Wilmington.

“You are requested to fill out an interest form in advance at https://pawshumane.weebly.com/interest-form.html or email [email protected] and request a fillable form if you are using an iPhone. You may also stop by and fill out a form during the event. In that case, please bring written approval from your landlord and if you have a pet, your pet’s health record from your veterinarian. Hopefully you will find the purrfect addition to your life,” the release states.

On Wednesday, June 26, Buffalo Wild Wings is hosting a fundraiser for PAWS from 4- 9 p.m. Dine in or carry-out, present a ticket to your server or show the ticket from PAWS Facebook page, and BWW will donate 15% of your total bill (minus tax, gratuities, alcohol or promotional discounts) to PAWS.

PAWS Humane Society is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit which operates a pet adoption center in the Wilmington area housing dogs and cats for adoption. Operated by volunteers, PAWS relies solely on donations, fundraisers, grants and does not receive funding from any government entity.

For more information about PAWS, visit its website at https://pawshumane.weebly.com .