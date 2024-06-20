Belfrage talks Clinton Co. Foundation at Rotary Club meeting

Alison Belfrage, executive director of the Clinton County Foundation, recently spoke to the Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH Conference Center. Belfrage said the Clinton County Foundation is a community foundation providing charitable investing and local grants that enable people and nonprofits to make a lasting and positive impact on the community. The Clinton County Foundation encourages a focus on three areas that deliver the greatest impact for charitable giving: health and wellness; education; and economic development. Pictured are Brian Smith, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Alison Belfrage, executive director of the Clinton County Foundation.

Submitted photo