Blanchester Class of ‘54 celebrates 70th anniversary

From L to R: Blanchester class of 1954 alumna Phyllis Florea Kidd, alumnus Delmar Mahlerwein, alumna Roberta Martha Reihle Douglas, alumnus Robert Shumard and wife Bonnie Shumard, and Mary Lou Hunt, wife of alumnus James Hunt (standing far right). Submitted photo

At a recent occasion, the Blanchester Wildcats class of 1954 had a great time reminiscing days gone by with their fellow classmates from 70’ years ago at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, according to alumna Martha Douglas, of Wilmington. Alumna Phyliss Florea Kidd, of Blanchester, said they had 68 graduates in their class.

They shared a motto that still resonates today: “Not merely to exist, but to amount to something in life.” The class colors were navy blue and white, and the red rose was their chosen flower.

As a fun trip down memory lane, some trivia from 1954 was shared. Did you know that “Godzilla” was the number one movie of that year? The popular songs of the spring of 1954 included “Secret Love” by Doris Day, “Make Love to Me!” by Jo Stafford, and “Wanted” by Perry Como.

In terms of transportation, the Chevrolet Bel Air was the most popular car in 1954, both in terms of sales and overall popularity. However, for speed enthusiasts, the Jaguar D-Type 3.4L was the fastest car of that year, capable of reaching 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds and boasting a top speed of 170 mph.